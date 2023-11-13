AILET 2024 registration last date extended till November 15, check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK AILET 2024 registration date extended

AILET 2024 application: The National Law University of Delhi (NLU) has extended the last date of registration for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2024 application process. According to the latest update, the university has extended the deadline till November 15. Candidates can submit applications for the AILET 2024 through the official website at nationalawuniversitydelhi.in. The candidates will have a chance to update their application forms between November 14 and 15.

The university has scheduled the written test for AILET 2024 on December 10 for admission to B.A.LL.B.(Hons.), LL.M., and Ph.D. Programs for the Academic Year 2024-25. The exam will be conducted from 11 am to 12: 30 pm in pen-paper mode. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded on November 20, 2023.

Eligibility

For B.A. L.L.B (Hons): Senior Secondary School Examination (10+2 system) or an equivalent examination with 45% marks. Candidates appearing for the 12th standard annual examination in 2024 are eligible to apply.

For L.L.M.: LL.B. or an equivalent law degree with 50% marks. Candidates appearing for the final year LL.B. examination in 2024 are eligible to apply.

LL.B. or an equivalent law degree with 50% marks. Candidates appearing for the 12th standard annual examination in 2024 are eligible to apply. For Ph.D. Programme: Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degree in relevant Social Sciences or Humanities with 55% marks. UGC-JRF candidates and Foreign Nationals are exempted from AILET. The University will follow the reservation policy as per the UGC Regulations.

AILET 2024 application fee

Candidates belonging to the General/OBC/EWS/Foreign Nationals/Kashmiri Migrants category will have to pay Rs. 3,500 while the candidates belonging to the SC/ST and Persons with Disability (PwD) are required to pay Rs. 1500 as an application fee. There will be no fee for SC/ST category candidates belonging to the Below Poverty Line (BPL).

How to apply for AILET 2024?

Visit the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Register yourself first and proceed with the application process

Fill out the details carefully and submit the application form

Upload documents, make application fee and click on the submit button

For your records, print off the confirmation paper

Direct link to apply online