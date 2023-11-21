Important Announcement: AILET 2024 Admit Card release date extended, revised schedule inside

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AILET 2024 Admit Card release date revised

AILET 2024 Admit Card: The National Law University Delhi (NLU) has revised the admit card release date for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2024. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the release of admit cards are advised to check the new schedule on the official website of NLU, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

According to the official notice, the admit card for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2024 will be released on November 24. Earlier, the date was scheduled for November 20, 2023. It should be noted that there is no change in the schedule of the exam. The exam authority will conduct the national law entrance exam on December 10 in a single shift scheduled from 11 AM to 1 PM. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for more details. Once the admit cards are out, the candidates will be able to check their exam date and other details about the exam process.

How to download AILET 2024 Admit Card?

Visit nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, the university's main website

on the homepage, click on the "AILET 2024 Admit Card" link

You will be redirected to the login screen

Candidates are required to input their password and registered mobile number.

The AILET 2024 Admit Card will then show up on the page

The AILET 2024 Admit Card is available for download, therefore keep it for later use

AILET 2024 Exam Cities

AIET 2024 will be conducted in various cities including Bengaluru, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Shimla, Siliguri, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam.

About the exam

All India Law Entrance Exam is conducted for admission to law programmes at NLU Delhi only. The national entrance exam is conducted only once for admission to each academic year.