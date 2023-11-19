AILET 2024 admit card to be released tomorrow on nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, check exam date, pattern

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AILET 2024 admit card tomorrow

AILET 2024 admit card: National Law University Delhi (NLU) will release the admit cards for All India Law Entrance Test or AILET 2024 tomorrow, November 20. All those who applied for the exam can download their call letters from the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

The entrance exam will be held on December 10 at various exam centres including Bengaluru, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Shimla, Siliguri, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam. Once the admit cards are released, the candidates will be able to check their exam city and other details. The online application window for the registration of the exam was closed on November 15 for admission to BA-LLB(Hons), LLM, and PhD programs of NLU Delhi.

How to download AILET 2024 admit card?

Candidates are required to visit the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Click on the 'admit card' tab

It will take you to the login window where you need to enter the details such as roll number, date of birth and other details

AILET 2024 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save AILET 2024 admit card for future reference

AILET 2024 Exam Pattern

AILET 2024 Exam will be 120 minutes for LLB and LLM courses. The question paper will be set in Multiple Choice Questions format. There will be 150 questions for the LLB course and 100 for the LLM course. The candidates should note that there will be one mark will be given for every correct response. There will be 0.25 marks of negative marks for every wrong answer.

Guidelines to follow

Candidates are required to report at their designated exam centres at least one hour before the exam. Candidates are required to carry their call letters on the day of the exam along with a valid photo identity proof including PAN Card, Aadhar Card, and Passport, among others. Candidates are advised to bring their pens and an HB pencil for completing the OMR answer sheet. Black and Blue pens are recommended for a smooth exam experience.

