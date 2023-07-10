AIBE 17 results defer for Rajkot centres; asks candidates to reappear without any fee

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AIBE 17 result cancels for Rajkot centers

AIBE 17 Result, AIBE 17 Result download: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released an important notice regarding the cancellation of the AIBE 17 result for candidates for four centres in Rajkot. Also, the candidates have been asked to reappear in the exam without any fee. According to the media reports, the cancellation of the results has been made due to a large number of unfair means of the result.

According to the official notification, the Bar Council of India will re-conduct the exam at a later date decided by the Bar Council of India. The notice also reads that all those candidates who were absent for the All India Bar Exam 17 which was held on July 5, 2023 at the four Rajkot locations are not allowed to appear in the re-test. The notice also mentioned the name of these four centres, these are:-

1. Tapasvi School,(Centre Code- 5401)

Plot No.- 2, Jalaram Chowk University Road,

Near Shiv Sangam Society, Rajkot, Gujarat 360007



2. Shri Labhubhai Trivedi Institute Of Engineering & Technology,

(Centre Code-5402)

Kalavad Road, Near Government Engineering College, Kankot, Rajkot, Gujarat- 360005

3. V.V.P. ENGINEERING COLLEGE (Centre Code-5403)

VIRDA VAJDI, KALAVAD ROAD OPP MTV KALAWAD ROAD MTV, RAJKOT-360005

4. Shri Atmiya Shishu Vidhya Mandir (Centre Code-5404)

Yogidham Gurukul, Atmiya University Campus, Rajkot ,Gujarat 360005

The council administered the 17th iteration of the All India Bar Examination across the nation on 5 February from 10 am to 1 pm. The Bar Council of India (BCI) will provide a Certificate of Practice (CoP) to those who pass the All India Bar Examination. Qualified candidates may practise law across the country with this certificate. This year, 1,73,586 aspiring solicitors registered for the exam, and 1,71,402 of them actually turned up to take it.