JKBOSE Class 11th result out at jkbose.nic.in, here's easy steps to download

JKBOSE Class 11th result download link available on jkbose.nic.in

JKBOSE Class 11th result has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) today, July 10. Students can download JKBOSE Class 11th results from the official website of JKBOSE - jkbose.nic.in using their credentials on the login page.

According to the results, this year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 53 percent. This year, a total of 139431 candidates appeared in the exam out of which 73,741 candidates passed the exam.

JKBOSE Class 11th result: How to download?

Visit the JKBOSE webpage at jkbose.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads, 'JKBOSE Class 11th result link' You will be directed to a login screen where you must enter your credentials and then press the "Submit" button. Results for the JKBOSE Class 11th will display on the screen. Download and save JKBOSE Class 11th result for future reference

JKBOSE Class 11th result download link

JKBOSE Class 11th result: Passing Marks

To qualify for the written test, a student is required to secure at least 33% marks in theory and 50% marks in Practical papers. All those who have secured less than 33% marks in any subject will have to appear in the compartment exam. The exam date and time for the compartment exam will be shared in due course of the time.



On June 10, the results for class 12th were announced and the overall pass percentage was recorded at 65 percent. While, the results of class 11th were announced on June 19 and the overall pass percentage stands at 79.89 percent, wherein girls did better with 81.68 percent, followed by boys with 78.23 percent.

JKBOSE Class 11th result: Details on Marksheet

Students can check their name, roll number, date of birth, name of the exam, subjects in total, minimum marks required, marks obtained, and total marks secured on the JKBOSE Class 11th result scorecard. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for the verification process which will be conducted online. The details regarding the re-evaluation will be shared in due course of time. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.