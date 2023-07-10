Schools to remain closed in these states amid heavy rains

Follow us on Image Source : AP Schools closed due to heavy rainfall

Amid heavy rainfall, many state governments have announced school holidays for the next few days. States including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh have declared the closure of schools as heavy rains have caused landslides in numerous hill states and most rivers, including the Yamuna in Delhi, to be in spate.

Schools closed in Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced holiday in all schools in Delhi due to incessant rainfall. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi has recorded the highest rainfall in a single day in July since 1982.

Schools closed in Uttar Pradesh

Ghaziabad

Due to heavy rains in Ghaziabad, schools will be closed for six days. It has been instructed by the district administration that all government and private schools will remain closed between July 10 and July 16. UP Board, CBSE, ICSE and all other schools have to follow the instruction. Strict action will be taken against the schools which violate this instruction. Earlier, the district administration had ordered the closure of schools till July 15 regarding the Kanwar Yatra.

Noida

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has ordered closure of schools from classes 1 to 12 today, July 10, in view of heavy rains.

Schools closed in Haryana

Due to heavy rains in Haryana's Gurugram these days, a situation of water-logging has been created. IMD has issued an alert for heavy rain in the city even today. The administration has directed all private and government schools to remain closed on July 10. Apart from these, an advisory has also been issued to corporate companies for work from home.

Schools closed in Punjab

Heavy rains in Patiala and Mohali districts have caused flood situations in the state. After incessant rains, Sutlej, Sawan rivers have come in spat. Water has entered some villages of Mohali and Patiala due to the breach of the dam. Mohali and Patiala district administrations have ordered holidays in all schools.

School-college closed in Himachal Pradesh

The rain has created a havoc situation in Himachal Pradesh. Heavy rains have caused massive floods in several districts of the state. Bridges built on many rivers have been washed away in the strong current of water. Landslides have also occurred at some places between Kullu-Manali. Here the water level is increasing continuously. Amidst the devastation, the state government has ordered the closure of all schools and colleges till July 11.