Weather LIVE Updates: North India under the grip of heavy rains; 19 dead, schools shut across Delhi-NCR

Weather LIVE Updates: Rain continued to lash Northern India for a second consecutive day on Monday. Just a day earlier, the national capital had recorded 153 mm of rain in a 24-hour period, making it the highest single-day rainfall in July since 1958. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted a yellow alert for rainfall for the day. Earlier on Sunday, at least 19 people were killed in rain-related deaths. All schools in Delhi-NCR region including Gurugram and Noida have been closed for the day in view of heavy rains in the region, officials announced. Meanwhile, in Ghaziabad, schools will remain closed for two more days due to rains and thereafter till July 17 due to Kanwar Yatra.

