Weather LIVE Updates: North India under the grip of heavy rains; 19 dead, schools shut across Delhi-NCR

Monday, July 10, 2023
     
Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Updated on: July 10, 2023 7:23 IST
Weather LIVE Updates

Weather LIVE Updates: Rain continued to lash Northern India for a second consecutive day on Monday. Just a day earlier, the national capital had recorded 153 mm of rain in a 24-hour period, making it the highest single-day rainfall in July since 1958. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted a yellow alert for rainfall for the day. Earlier on Sunday, at least 19 people were killed in rain-related deaths. All schools in Delhi-NCR region including Gurugram and Noida have been closed for the day in view of heavy rains in the region, officials announced. Meanwhile, in Ghaziabad, schools will remain closed for two more days due to rains and thereafter till July 17 due to Kanwar Yatra.

  • Jul 10, 2023 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    SDRF rescue over 36 people stuck in Jammu and Kashmir

    SDRF rescued over 36 people who were stranded at different places near Ujh river due to flash floods. 

  • Jul 10, 2023 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Rescue operation underway in Madhya Pradesh

    Rescue operation underway to rescue four people, who are stranded in the Narmada River in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh

  • Jul 10, 2023 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Punjab: Schools shut down in Ludhiaana amid heavy rain

    Schools in Punjab's Ludhiana will remain closed today in view of heavy rains, said office of the Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana.

     

  • Jul 10, 2023 7:11 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Severe waterlogging in parts of Ajmer

    Severe waterlogging witnessed in various parts of Ajmer, following heavy rainfall in the region.

  • Jul 10, 2023 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Uttar Pradesh: Flood-like situation in several villages of Moradabad

    Uttar Pradesh: Flood-like situation in several villages of Moradabad due to rise in water level in Dhela river following heavy rainfall

  • Jul 10, 2023 7:08 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Operation to rescue 6 people stranded in Himachal Pradesh underway

    Himachal Pradesh: Operation underway to rescue 6 people stranded in Nagwai due to the rise in water level of the Beas River following incessant rainfall in the state.  

