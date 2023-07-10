NEP 2020: No school bag for children aged 3-8; change in exam pattern for classes 9-12

Follow us on Image Source : AP National Curriculum Framework 2023 to release soon

The Ministry of Education, Government of India will soon launch the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF). It has been developed on the basis of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 for classes 3 to 12. The aim behind introducing NCF is to help in positively transforming the school education system of India as envisioned in NEP 2020.

The subject experts have also been identified who will prepare the revised books for classes 3 to 12 as per the NCF 2023. Books on about 150 subjects will be published in school education from classes 3 to 12. As per the NEP, the first books for classes 3, 6 and 9 will be launched out in the initial months of the academic session 2024-25.

According to the report published in Dainik Bhaskar, the school education system is going to change in the country. This time school education has been kept in 4 stages. The first is the Foundation Stage, the second is the Preparatory Stage, the third is the Middle Stage and the fourth is the Secondary Stage.

Foundation Stage

Children from 3 to 8 years of age will be covered in the foundation stage. Children of this age will not have to carry school bags. In Bal Vatika/Pre-School, children will study with a magical box (53 types of toys, posters, boards, building blocks and playing cards). Children in the age group of 6 to 8 years who have done pre schooling will get direct admission in class 1. There will be only two books in it including languages and mathematics. Foundation level will be completed after class 2nd.

Preparatory Stage

Children of 8 to 11 years will be covered in this stage. Students of this age group will be taught three languages along with mathematics subject. Education up to class 5 will be in Hindi language or regional language. The performance of students will be assessed twice, the first time in class 3 and the second time in class 5.

Middle Stage

Children of 11 to 14 years of age will come in this category. Vocational exposure will be given to children up to class 8 and there will be no evaluation. In addition to language and science, basic studies of humanity, arts and social sciences will be given. The third evaluation will be conducted on the completion of class 8 studies. The regular counselling of students and parents will be held. The assessment of Vocational Education would be held from class 9th.