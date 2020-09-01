UPSC Civil Services Admit Card 2020 released. Direct link to download

Image Source : PTI UPSC Civil Services Admit Card 2020 released

UPSC Admit Card 2020: The Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC Civil Services Admit Card 2020 today. UPSC aspirants should note that the admit cards have been released on the official website, from where it can be downloaded. Aspirants should also note that the UPSC Civil Services Admit Card 2020 will be available to download from September 1 to October 4, 2020.

How to download UPSC Admit Card 2020

1. Visit the official website upsc.gov.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'e-Admit Card Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020

3. Click on the 'Click Here' link

4. A new page will open on the screen

5. Download the admit card and take a print of the same for future reference

Direct Link to Download UPSC Admit Card 2020

Aspirants can download their UPSC Admit Card 2020 by clicking on the direct link as given below

Direct Link To Download UPSC Admit Card 2020

