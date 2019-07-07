TS EAMCET Counselling 2019: Slot Allotment List Released, Check at tseamcet.nic.in

Image Source : PTI TS EAMCET Counselling 2019

TS EAMCET Counselling 2019 | The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the Slot Allotment List online at the official website -- tseamcet.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the TS EAMCET counselling 2019 can check the course and the college that has been allotted to them. Those who wish to accept the seats allotted by the board to them, need to submit the tuition fee online on or before July 12.

The selected candidates have been allotted seats for BE, BTech and pharmacy courses in state government-affiliated colleges.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has itself released an instruction link for candidates those who want to take part in the TS EAMCET admission procedure.

Here is the direct link of the instruction that has been given by the Telangana board

Selected candidates belongs to BC or OC category will need to pay Rs1200, while SC/ST candidates will have to pay Rs.600 as the processing fee.

Here is the direct link to pay the processing fee