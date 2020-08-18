Uttarakhand Ayurved University students demand postponement of medical exams; registrar responds

Image Source : PTI / REPRESENTATIVE Uttarakhand Ayurved University students demand postponement of medical exams

Ayush University continues to be in student limelight as thousands of medical students studying at the Uttarakhand located varsity have taken the social media by storm, demanding the postponement of upcoming exams. According to the details shared by students at Uttarakhand Ayurved University, the BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery), BUMS (Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery) and BSMS (Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery) exams are scheduled to be conducted from August 24, 2020, and the university has already released a datesheet regarding the same.

The Ayush University follows CCIM (Central Council of Indian Medicine) - a statutory body constituted under the Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970 vide gazette notification extraordinary part (ii) section 3(ii).

A letter by the CCIM, as shared by the Ayush University students, gives the university the right to conduct medical exams.

"The examination of final year BAMS/BUMS/BSMS shall be conducted at a suitable time as and when the normalcy in the state/district is restored by following the protocols/advisories/guidelines/directions issued by the Central/State governments in the view of COVID-19. No specific time frame is prescribed," the CCIM stated in its letter to the University.

Taking to Twitter, thousands of students have alleged the Uttarakhand Ayurveda University, Dehradun is conducting offline exams from August 24. The 16 colleges affiliated to the University are located in different cities of the state, where the exams have been scheduled.

Talking to India TV Digital, a student of the Ayush University said, "We are staying with our families and are not in Uttarakhand. The students are currently living in states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, etc. Through exams, the university is forcing us to travel amid the coronavirus outbreak."

Citing several risks, students have voiced their fears of contracting the novel coronavirus if they take public transport to reach hostels and exam centres. Staying with other students in hostels and PGs would expose them to the infection, students have said.

Some students have also referred to the flood situation in their states and have said it is impossible for them to travel.

"Going back home post the completion of exams would also risk our family members, who are otherwise following all guidelines laid down by the government in the wake of coronavirus outbreak," another student said.

Meanwhile, India TV Digital contacted Dr. Suresh Chaubey, Registrar, Uttarakhand Ayurved University.

On being asked about the upcoming exams, Dr. Chaubey said, "the state government has directed us to conduct the medical exams at the university in between August 24 and September 25."

Speaking further, Dr. Chaubey said, "the whole academic year of the students will be wasted in case the exams are postponed," adding "it has become mandatory to conduct the final year medical exams."

On the risk of travelling by students, the Registrar said, "all students were issued a notice regarding the exams nearly 45 days ago and they have been advised to report to their respective colleges by following proper COVID-19 guidelines."

Commenting on students showing coronavirus symptoms and on those coming from containment zones, Dr. Chaubey said such students can appear for the exams after 2-3 months.

"Maximum students have already filled their exam forms and have requested to not postpone the medicals," Dr. Chaubey said, on being asked about the approximate number of students expected to appear for the exams.

Here's what students say

Ma'am please HELP us.

The university is not responding to the issues faced by students.

Passes are not available. University/Colleges are not taking any responsibility of Students.

Our parents are concerned equally.

There is no proper mode of transportation available.

Help us .. — Kunn (@KunikaMehta20) August 15, 2020

Ma'am please ask them to postpone...we are not even getting passes to cross the border as limit is full till 23 aug. — Akshi (@Akshi32852992) August 15, 2020

Ma'am we want postponement.

Because Uttrakhand is not in the state of normalcy yet and they are conducting offline exams. It's unfair. — Dr.Prerna @rora (@PrernaA23830424) August 15, 2020

Mam plese rise thi issue

University is going to conduct 3rd year exam with last year exam which is against the UGC guideline @DrRPNishank @MoHFW_INDIA @moayush @shripadynaik — Nishant Sharma (@Ns19101999) August 15, 2020

