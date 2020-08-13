Haryana's Ayush University postpones medical exams following NSUI protest

Image Source : TWITTER / @NSUIBUDHIRAJA Divyanshu Budhiraja, State President - NSUI Haryana during a protest at Ayush University

In a big sigh of relief for the students of Ayush University in Haryana, the university on Thursday announced the postponement of upcoming medical exams, till August 31. The BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery) exams were earlier scheduled to be conducted from August 17, this year. Announcing the exams, the University had long back rolled out a circular and the date sheet, the students had said. Thousands of students at the SKAU (Shree Krishna Ayush University) had been demanding the postponement of exams amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier on Thursday, the NSUI (National Students' Union of India) had organised a protest at the SKAU, in which several students had participated. The protest was against the conduct of BAMS exams, as the students said they would risk their lives while travelling to the exam centres.

The protest was led by Divyanshu Budhiraja, State President - NSUI Haryana who raised his voice for the students.

According to the details provided by the students, the Vice-Chancellor was stopped midway while he was trying to escape the wrath of the protesters.

Following hours of slogan raising and protests, the authorities at the Ayush University finally announced that the exams stand postponed till August 31.

On being contacted, Satish Vats, Controller of Examination at AYUSH University on Wednesday had said he was not aware of the protest organised by students.

