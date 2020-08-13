Image Source : PTI Ayush University students to protest against medical exams today; SKAU exam controller responds

Medical students at Sri Krishna AYUSH University in Haryana's Kurukshetra have been demanding the postponement or cancellation of upcoming medical exams. The students, through their demands, have cited health concerns and say they would be at a big risk of contracting the coronavirus, if they are made to travel to exam centres and stay in hostels. Not being heard for long, the student union at the AYUSH University will today protest at the university.

According to the details shared by medical students at SKAU, the NSUI (National Students' Union of India) has called for a protest at the University gate, to raise collective voices against the conduct of exams.

The protest was to take place from 10:00 am onwards, students told India TV Digital.

According to the students, nearly 10 colleges affiliated to Shree Krishna AYUSH University in Haryana have already issued a datesheet for exams beginning August 17.

Meanwhile, India TV Digital on Wednesday contacted the authorities at AYUSH University and asked if they are aware of the students' protest.

Upon being asked about the upcoming exams, Satish Vats, Controller of Examination at AYUSH University said the exams have been scheduled keeping in view the guidelines to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.

The students at SKAU have also claimed that AYUSH University has cancelled one of the exam centers. On being asked about the same, Vats said, "the students were given the option to opt for exam centres as per their suitability; however, the cancelled exam center did not get many volunteers and hence the center stands cancelled."

As per the concerns of SKAU students, India TV Digital also quizzed Satish Vats on the steps the University authorities will take in case a student is unwell or tests COVID-19 positive.

"Students who show symptoms will be asked to undergo a coronavirus test, they will not be allowed to appear for the exams in case they test positive," Vats said.

"Such students will be re-considered for exams the next time," the Controller of Examination at AYUSH University said.

Meanwhile, Satish Vats also said the authorities at the AYUSH University are not aware of the protest that has been organised for today.

Commenting on the protest and the demand to postpone the exams, Satish Vats said, "the students are free to put forth their demands, however, the exams have been scheduled as per the issued guidelines."

Students say they are ready to write exams by alternative methods, like

Viva Voce (Over Zoom/Meet/Phone call)

Home-based assessment

Open Book Exams

Online Exams

MCQ Based exams

Take-Home EXAM

Here's what the students at AYUSH University demand

