Exam is must, says Ayush University in Haryana as medical students demand postponement/cancellation

Medical students at Shree Krishna Ayush University in Kurukshetra, Haryana continue to raise their voice against the exams that are scheduled to be conducted from August 17. Citing the threat of coronavirus, BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery) and BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) students are constantly demanding the cancellation/postponement of exams. Some students have also demanded the university authorities conduct online exams, to prevent the students from gathering at the exam centres.

Taking to social media, thousands of students have said travelling to examination centres for practical and other exams would pose a threat to them, along with their family members.

According to the students, nearly 10 colleges affiliated to Shree Krishna Ayush University in Haryana have already issued a datesheet for exams beginning August 17.

India TV Digital on Wednesday contacted the Ayush University authorities to get clarity on the exams that are scheduled to be conducted in the next 10 days.

Commenting on the upcoming exams, Satish Vats, Controller of Examination at Ayush University said the exams are being scheduled after they had received the guidelines to conduct the medical exams for the students.

"It is mandatory to conduct medical exams for the future of the students. As it is a four-and-a-half-year course, the exams cannot be further postponed as the coronavirus situation does not seem to end anytime soon," the Controller of Examination at Ayush University said.

"We cannot waste a year of the students and later force them to write exams of both the years at once," Satish Vats said.

When asked about the risk of students contracting the coronavirus, Vats said, "proper guidelines have been issued in this regard and we will mandate the students to wear masks. Also, social distancing will be given utmost importance at the examination centres."

"The government has begun the process of unlocking and so we have decided to go forward with the practical exams, which otherwise cannot be conducted online," Controller of Examination at Ayush University said, adding "we had conducted online classes for the students for as far as possible."

"Students have also been provided with the option to change their examination centre, according to their own convenience," Satish Vats said.

On being asked about the risk of travelling, Satish Vats said, "the authorities will try to adjust next year, the fee of those students who fill in their exam forms and are still unable to appear for the examinations."

"Practicals that have been scheduled by the university cannot be conducted online. We can consider online practical exams for only the 1st year students," Satish Vats said.

Meanwhile, here's what the students at Ayush University in Haryana demand

