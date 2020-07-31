Cancel medical exams: Haryana BAMS students demand evaluation on practical, internal and clinical assessment

Image Source : PTI Medical students in Haryana demand BAMS exam postponement or cancellation; say they should be evaluated on the basis of practical, internal and clinical assessment

The call to postpone or cancel medical exams across universities has intensified as thousands of students have taken to social media to express their grievances. Various BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery) students studying at Shree Krishna Ayush University in Kurukshetra have taken to Twitter and have put forth their concerns regarding the conduct of exams amid the coronavirus outbreak. According to the students, nearly 10 colleges affiliated to Shree Krishna Ayush University in Haryana have already issued a datesheet for exams beginning August 17.

Concerned for their safety and wellness, students have claimed close to 1,200 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported within 2 km of the exam centers, yet the authorities have asked them to report for exams.

Image Source : TWITTER/@VANI_MEHROTRA Ayush University in Haryana has issued a datesheet for medical exams beginning August 17.

More so, students have also said the exam controller, some faculty members and an intern at the University were also tested coronavirus positive in the past few days.

"Our university is going to conduct exams from 17 August even after some centers have 1200+ COVID cases in their 2km radius," a student told India TV Digital.

"We have raised this issue a number of times but have received no response so far," the student added.

As the coronavirus cases increased and the country went under a lockdown in March, students who had gone to their native places have been unable to return. However, a circular issued by the University has now asked students to report to their colleges latest by August 6, for the upcoming exams, the students have claimed.

Requesting the authorities to address their safety concerns, BAMS students in Haryana have now called for evaluation on the basis of practical, internal and clinical assessment.

Stating their concerns, the students have raised the issues of travelling from different states to Haryana, staying at hostels with several others, going to the exam centers and then returning home. Some BAMS students are presently staying within containment zones and so the entire process poses a threat to their families as well, the students have said.

Meanwhile, the University has also issued a notice regarding the request to change exam centers.

Image Source : TWITTER/@VANI_MEHROTRA Ayush University in Haryana issues notice regarding the change of exam centers; students demand cancellation or postponement of exams

Opposing the move to conduct exams at centers, students have said they are ready for online exams, in case the University makes a decision.

Here's a look at the concerns raised by students

Our university skau conducting exams from 17 aug in the college with hospital itself without any single facility. As hostels are closed there will be a great inconvenience for the students...Mam pls take any strict action regarding this... — Rahul Matuwa (@rahulmatuwa777) July 30, 2020

Skau is conducting exams from 17 aug... They are not concern about us... They are not providing any single facility to us in this pandemic... Even the hostels are closed...help us mam@moayush @cmohry @mlkhattar @anilvijminister — Ankita Sehrawat (@AnkitaSehrawat8) July 30, 2020

Acc to unlock 3 guidelines cllg /school will remains off till 31 August.

But they scheduled exams from 17 aug. — स chin यादव 🇮🇳 (@the_witty_dr) July 30, 2020

Without providing hostal facilities.

Skau is conducting offline exams from august 17 — Parul Rohilla (@ParulRohilla6) July 30, 2020

Skau 17 August se exams Le rhi h jbki pgims Rohtak ne bds k exams bhi postponed kr diye h or Rajasthan Ayurveda University ne BAMS k. — Rohit Verma (@RohitVe27337984) July 30, 2020

