Cancel medical exams: Haryana BAMS students demand evaluation on practical, internal and clinical assessment

Friday, July 31, 2020
     
The call to postpone or cancel medical exams across universities has intensified as thousands of students have taken to social media to express their grievances. Various BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery) students studying at Shree Krishna Ayush University in Kurukshetra have taken to Twitter and have put forth their concerns regarding the conduct of exams amid the coronavirus outbreak.

New Delhi Updated on: July 31, 2020 9:01 IST
Medical students in Haryana demand BAMS exam postponement or cancellation; say they should be evaluated on the basis of practical, internal and clinical assessment

The call to postpone or cancel medical exams across universities has intensified as thousands of students have taken to social media to express their grievances. Various BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery) students studying at Shree Krishna Ayush University in Kurukshetra have taken to Twitter and have put forth their concerns regarding the conduct of exams amid the coronavirus outbreak. According to the students, nearly 10 colleges affiliated to Shree Krishna Ayush University in Haryana have already issued a datesheet for exams beginning August 17. 

Concerned for their safety and wellness, students have claimed close to 1,200 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported within 2 km of the exam centers, yet the authorities have asked them to report for exams. 

Ayush University in Haryana has issued a datesheet for medical exams beginning August 17. 

More so, students have also said the exam controller, some faculty members and an intern at the University were also tested coronavirus positive in the past few days. 

"Our university is going to conduct exams from 17 August even after some centers have 1200+ COVID cases in their 2km radius," a student told India TV Digital.

"We have raised this issue a number of times but have received no response so far," the student added.

As the coronavirus cases increased and the country went under a lockdown in March, students who had gone to their native places have been unable to return. However, a circular issued by the University has now asked students to report to their colleges latest by August 6, for the upcoming exams, the students have claimed. 

Requesting the authorities to address their safety concerns, BAMS students in Haryana have now called for evaluation on the basis of practical, internal and clinical assessment.

Stating their concerns, the students have raised the issues of travelling from different states to Haryana, staying at hostels with several others, going to the exam centers and then returning home. Some BAMS students are presently staying within containment zones and so the entire process poses a threat to their families as well, the students have said. 

Meanwhile, the University has also issued a notice regarding the request to change exam centers. 

Ayush University in Haryana issues notice regarding the change of exam centers; students demand cancellation or postponement of exams

Opposing the move to conduct exams at centers, students have said they are ready for online exams, in case the University makes a decision. 

Here's a look at the concerns raised by students

