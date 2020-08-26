Image Source : GOOGLE NEET 2020 Admit Cards released

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020. Those who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards or hall tickets at ntaneet.nic.in or nta.ac.in. The NEET 2020 entrance test will be conducted on September 13, 2020.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD

Step 1: Visit the official website Ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘NEET 2020 admit card download’ on the homepage

Step 3: Login using all the required credentials

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference

