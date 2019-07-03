Image Source : PTI MHT CET 2019 Provisional Merit List

MHT CET 2019 Provisional Merit List Released: Direct Link to download it from fe2019.mahacet.org

MHT CET 2019 Provisional Merit List | The MHT CET Provisional Merit List 2019 has been released by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell at the website -- fe2019.mahacet.org. The Merit List is available in the PDF format and candidates who had applied for the counseling process will have to visit the site and download the MHT CET Provisional Rank list 2019. Here are the steps to download it from the official website. Click HERE for the Direct Link to access MHT CET Provisional Merit List 2019

MHT CET 2019 Provisional Merit List | Steps to download:

Visit the official website for MHT CET -- fe2019.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Check Provisional Merit List Status’.

Step 3: Enter your Application ID and Date of Birth.

Step 4: The MHT CET provisional merit list will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

About MHT CET 2019

The MHT CET 2019 was held for the admissions in undergraduate Technical Courses in Engineering and Technology in Maharashtra. The MHT CET 2019 Rank list has the names of shortlisted candidates for the counseling rounds to be conducted for the admission. The final Merit list of MHT CET 2019 will be released on July 5.