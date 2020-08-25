JEE Main, NEET exams will not be postponed, NTA confirms

Image Source : INDIA TV JEE NEET 2020 exams will not be postponed

JEE Mains, NEET exam dates: National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday confirmed that the Joint Entrance Exam or JEE (Main) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET (UG) will be conducted as per the schedule after Center said that the entrance examinations will not be postponed.

NEET 2020 is scheduled for September 13 while the JEE Mains is to be held between September 1 to September 6. Both of these exams have been postponed a number of times due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

National Testing Agency (NTA) says, JEE (Main) and NEET (UG) exams will be held on the dates announced earlier, which are 1st to 6th September and 13th September respectively. pic.twitter.com/TUwxjxn0tl — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2020

Meanwhile, a total of 15,97,433 candidates had registered for the NEET 2020 examination this year. The agency will soon release the admit cards.

The NTA has made elaborate arrangements to sanitize the centers before and after the conduct of the examinations, give fresh masks and hand gloves (as per request). The NTA has also prepared a comprehensive Advisory regarding COVID-19 for All Functionaries for center management.

