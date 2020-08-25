Tuesday, August 25, 2020
     
JEE Main, NEET exams will not be postponed, NTA confirms

JEE NEET 2020 exam dates: NEET 2020 is scheduled for September 13 while the JEE Mains is to be held between September 1 to September 6. Both of these exams have been postponed a number of times due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

New Delhi Updated on: August 25, 2020 22:17 IST
JEE NEET 2020
JEE NEET 2020 exams will not be postponed

JEE Mains, NEET exam dates: National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday confirmed that the Joint Entrance Exam or JEE (Main) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET (UG) will be conducted as per the schedule after Center said that the entrance examinations will not be postponed. 

NEET 2020 is scheduled for September 13 while the JEE Mains is to be held between September 1 to September 6. Both of these exams have been postponed a number of times due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

Meanwhile, a total of 15,97,433 candidates had registered for the NEET 2020 examination this year. The agency will soon release the admit cards. 

The NTA has made elaborate arrangements to sanitize the centers before and after the conduct of the examinations, give fresh masks and hand gloves (as per request). The NTA has also prepared a comprehensive Advisory regarding COVID-19 for All Functionaries for center management. 

