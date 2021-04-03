Image Source : SCREENGRAB JEE Main 2021 April registration ends tomorrow. Direct link to apply

JEE Main April 2021: The online registration process for the JEE Main April 2021 examination will end tomorrow (April 4). The National Testing Agency (NTA) began the application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 April session on March 25.

Candidates who still have not applied for JEE Main April exam can apply online by visiting the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in till 11:50 pm. The last date for payment of the online fee is till April 5, 2021.

The NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2021 April (Session-3) exam for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.). The examination will be held on April 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2021 in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

JEE Main April 2021: How to apply

1. Visit the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the link, "JEE Main 2021 Registration"

3. Register yourself and fill in the application form

4. Upload the necessary documents and make the payment

5. Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page

6. Take a print out for future reference

JEE Main April 2021: Direct link to apply

Click here to apply for JEE Main April 2021

