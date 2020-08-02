Delhi University begins second phase of mock tests ahead of first Open Book Exams

Image Source : PTI Delhi University begins the second phase of the mock test ahead of first Open Book Exams.

The Delhi University on Saturday began second the second-phase of mock tests for students, almost 10 days ahead of the final-year first Open-Book Exams (OBE). DU's first OBE will be conducted from August 17 and end on September 8. The first phase of the online mock-test for students was held between July 27-29 while the second phase will continue till August 4. The ongoing mock-tests are based on the real version.

Earlier, the Delhi University agreed in Delhi High Court to advance its final year Open Book Examination to August 10. The exams will be concluded on August 31. In an affidavit, DU told the Court that OBE will be conducted from August 17 to September 8.

The Delhi High Court had granted some time as the varsity had to carve out a new plan to conduct examinations in accordance with the latest guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC). The court directed Delhi University to file the affidavit by July 13 and listed the matter for further hearing on July 14.

ALSO READ | National Education Policy removes Mandarin from list of examples of foreign languages

ALSO READ | #PostponeJEE_NEETSept, students demand postponement of key entrance exams

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage