#PostponeJEE_NEETSept, students demand postponement of key entrance exams

Key entrance examinations -- JEE Main and NEET -- are being opposed by students as they demand postponement of the exams yet again. Taking to Twitter using #PostponeJEE_NEETSept, students are urging Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to take a decision in the interest of the students' safety and security.

Nidhi Taneja
New Delhi Updated on: July 31, 2020 21:15 IST
FILE

FILE

Key entrance examinations -- JEE Main and NEET -- are being opposed by students as they demand postponement of the exams yet again. The engineering entrance is scheduled to be held from September 1 to September 6 while the medical entrance is slated for September 13. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to take place in July but were postponed till September after the Education Ministry took into account concerns of students amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter using #PostponeJEE_NEETSept, students are urging Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to take a decision in the interest of the students' safety and security. 

HERE IS WHAT STUDENTS ARE SAYING

In a hearing against final-year examinations, earlier today, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to clear the stand of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the issue. The UGC told the court that nobody should remain under the impression that since the Supreme Court is examining the issue, the final year/semester exam will be stayed.

