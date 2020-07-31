PostponeJEE_NEETSept, students demand postponement of key entrance exams

Image Source : INDIA TV FILE

Key entrance examinations -- JEE Main and NEET -- are being opposed by students as they demand postponement of the exams yet again. The engineering entrance is scheduled to be held from September 1 to September 6 while the medical entrance is slated for September 13. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to take place in July but were postponed till September after the Education Ministry took into account concerns of students amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter using #PostponeJEE_NEETSept, students are urging Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to take a decision in the interest of the students' safety and security.

HERE IS WHAT STUDENTS ARE SAYING

#PostponeJEE_NEETSept@PMOIndia @HRDMinistry @DrRPNishank



Please take this case seriously.

About 25-30L kids have enrolled for NEET & JEE in September.

With KCET being followed with minimal norms, it's very risky to conduct national level entrance exams — Arindam Roychoudhury (@ArindamRoycho14) July 31, 2020

#PostponeJEE_NEETSept

There are 2 shift on a single day of JEE MAINS

Centres are very less for Computer Based Exam, 3-4 in max states

How will the students travel there safely during the peak in September/October

Postpone till Normalcy @ramgopal_rao@HRDMinistry @DrRPNishank pic.twitter.com/Je3hsmRLrY — HRD causes Depression (@Fan_of_HRD) July 31, 2020

2 gaj ki doori?🤔

Proper arrangements? NO

Social distancing? NO

False promises? HELL YES

Impractical decision? YES

Lives at risk? YES

Govt failed? YES

Same is going to happen in neet&jee🤮#PostponeJEE_NEETSept @DG_NTA @nidhiindiatv @anubha1812 @DrRPNishank @republic @ndtv pic.twitter.com/5p3Ihzn2NV — Ravi Pahadiya Rv (@iamrv___) July 31, 2020

Public health foundation of India and several reports are suggesting that peak of Covid-19 in India will come in mid September. Risking lives of students during the peak of epidemic is not a smart decision at all. @nsui demands #NoExamsInCovid.#PostponeJEE_NEETSept pic.twitter.com/VKSwh7IwMn — Neeraj Kundan (@Neerajkundan) July 31, 2020

Health system is much worse in india & peak is yet to come. But unfortunately our government wants to conduct NEET & JEE exams in the month of september. if the exam was to be taken in such condition, why did they postpone when cases were competitively less? #PostponeJEE_NEETSept — Harsh Bisaria 'आज़ाद' (@HarshBisaria) July 31, 2020

SOP guidelines should be applied and tested by the ones who formulated it. Shouldn't be imposed on us. We never volunteered for it.



Seeing the failure of state exams, we don't want to try it either. #PostponeJEE_NEETSept @HRDMinistry @DG_NTA @DrRPNishank @MoHFW_INDIA @PMOIndia — Snehanjali Panigrahy (@Snehu_0429) July 31, 2020

Why take the risk ?

Why take the chance ? @WHO @DG_NTA @anubha1812



The risk quotient is very high now.



I am in favor of postponement & not putting myself to an extravagant risk.



I think most of the students will agree#GlobalHealthEmergencyIsNotAJoke#PostponeJEE_NEETSept pic.twitter.com/iZGuAQIJBI — Altamash Gauhar (@AltamashGauhar) July 31, 2020

In a hearing against final-year examinations, earlier today, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to clear the stand of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the issue. The UGC told the court that nobody should remain under the impression that since the Supreme Court is examining the issue, the final year/semester exam will be stayed.

