Delhi University entrance test for admissions 2020 to start from September 6, end on Sep 11

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi University announces Entrance Test dates for admissions 2020.

Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) for admissions 2020 will be held from September 6 to 11, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has informed. For admissions in colleges falling under the Delhi University, students seeking graduation, post-graduate courses, have to qualify the exam. The Delhi University has released an official notification at du.ac.in.

Delhi University Entrance Test 2020 | Key takeaways

DUET will be held in three slots for different subjects.

The first slot will take place from 8 am - 10 am.

The second slot will take place from 12 pm - 2 pm.

And the third slot will be held from 4 pm - 6 pm.

DU entrance test will be held for courses such as BA, BBA, MA, Ph.D., M.Phil, M.Com.

According to a report, DU entrance test will take place across 24 cities.

DU entrance test two hour exams will have 100 questions.

ALSO READ | UGC guidelines: Supreme Court's verdict on final year university exams will be announced soon

ALSO READ | TSCETs 2020: Telangana announces schedule for common entrance tests including EAMCET, ICET, PGCET

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage