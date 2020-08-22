Saturday, August 22, 2020
     
  5. Delhi University entrance test for admissions 2020 to start from September 6, end on Sep 11

Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) for admissions 2020 will be held from September 6 to 11, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has informed. For admissions in colleges falling under the Delhi University, students seeking graduation, post-graduate courses, have to qualify the exam.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 22, 2020 21:26 IST
Delhi University, DU, DU Entrance Test
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Delhi University announces Entrance Test dates for admissions 2020.

Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) for admissions 2020 will be held from September 6 to 11, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has informed. For admissions in colleges falling under the Delhi University, students seeking graduation, post-graduate courses, have to qualify the exam. The Delhi University has released an official notification at du.ac.in.

Delhi University Entrance Test 2020 | Key takeaways

  • DUET will be held in three slots for different subjects. 
  • The first slot will take place from 8 am - 10 am.
  • The second slot will take place from  12 pm - 2 pm. 
  • And the third slot will be held from 4 pm - 6 pm. 
  • DU entrance test will be held for courses such as BA, BBA, MA, Ph.D., M.Phil, M.Com. 
  • According to a report, DU entrance test will take place across 24 cities.
  • DU entrance test two hour exams will have 100 questions.

