West Bengal Board introduces semester system for higher secondary in state-run schools, details here

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is all set to implement the semester system for class 11 from the current academic session 2024-25. The semester system in class 12th will be implemented the next year in all state-run and state-aided schools.

The board's president Chiranjib Bhattacharya released a notice in this regard on April 18. In which, he mentioned the council's implementation of a semester system. As per the notice, the board will conduct the board exams after completing the third and fourth semesters. The board has instructed school heads and teachers regarding the new system.

According to the notice, the new semester system will encompass higher secondary or 10+2 in four parts, i.e. Semester 1, Semester 2, Semester 3, and Semester 4, where Class 11 will be divided into two semesters 1 and 2, and Class 12 will be redesigned as Semester 3 and 4 from the new academic year (2024-25) and (2025-26).

What will be added in these semesters?

As per the notice released by the board, there will be two language subjects from the language group, one subject each from the first language and second language. Three compulsory elective subjects, and one optional elective subject, if desired, may be chosen or from the list of vocational subjects offered by the council.

This change is in line with the state's new education policy, which was revealed in August. The policy encourages schools to offer students opportunities and guidance to participate in challenging coursework, extracurricular activities, and summer projects with higher education institutions.

The policy recommends internship opportunities during summer breaks, allowing students to collaborate with corporate firms, publishing houses, and media houses to explore their interests.

It should be noted that the new education policy continues with the current school structure of 4+4+2+2. This means that students will spend four years in the foundation stage, followed by another four years in the upper primary (preparatory stage), and finally, two years in secondary education (classes 9 and 10).

New Academic Schedule

The academic session of semester 1 and semester 2 will start in May and will continue till October as per the government holiday schedule of the respective year. Subsequently, semester 2 and semester 4 will start from November and will continue till April as per the government holiday schedule of the respective year.