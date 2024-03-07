West Bengal WBCHSE to implement semester system in class 11, and 12, details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI WBCHSE to implement semester system in class 11 and 12

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced the implementation of the semester system at the Higher Secondary Level from the Academic year 2024-25. According to the notice released by WBCHSE, the change in class 11 exams will be brought in from the upcoming academic session 2024-25, and a similar change will be brought in for class 12 exams from the next academic session 2025-26.

What was said in the notice?

The official notice reads, 'The School Education Department, Govt. of WB has given us the permission vide memo no. 340-SED-‘11099/312/2023 dated 06.03.2024 to introduce the Semester System at the Higher Secondary Level from the Academic Session 2024-25 for Class XI and, subsequently from the Academic Session 2025-26 for Class XII'.

Detailed syllabus and semester-wise implementation strategy soon

The council will soon release the detailed syllabus and semester-wise implementation strategy on its website. The decision to implement of semester system has been taken in view of the new state education policy, which was unveiled last August, and suggested the adoption of a semester-based education system at the higher secondary level, along with dividing the examination into two phases.

What is the purpose of implementing semester system?

The council's proposal aimed to integrate the two-year examination system into a four-semester module, with board exams scheduled after the third and fourth semesters. Additionally, it proposed conducting the third-semester exam in multiple-choice question (MCQ) format. Additionally, it proposed conducting the third-semester exam in multiple-choice question (MCQ) format.

The notification said the school education department had granted permission to introduce the semester system at the higher secondary level from the academic session 2024-25 for class 11 and subsequently from the academic session 2025-26 for class 12. The council president said the detailed curriculum and the arrangement of subjects on a semester basis would soon be made available on the council's website.

The education policy, formulated by an "empowered committee specific to the state of West Bengal," agreed to the recommendation of retaining the existing 4+4+2+2 structure. According to the 4+4+2 formula, students spend four years in the foundation stage, followed by another four years in upper primary (preparatory stage), and two years (Classes 9 and 10) in secondary education. The policy suggested that the two years at the higher secondary level should be entirely semester-based.

