CBSE Class 10th, and 12th practical exam dates released for 2024, theory exam dates soon

CBSE Class 10th, and 12th practical exam dates: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the practical exam dates for classes 10, and 12 board exam dates. Students who will appear for the practical exam can check the detailed notice on the official website, cbse.gov.in. According to the notice, the practical exams will start on January 1 and end on February 15 for both classes.

For winter-bound schools, the practical exams/project/internal assessment for Classes 10, and 12 will be held from November 14 to December 14, 2023. The practical exams for winter-bound schools will be conducted in two or three sessions in a day if the number of students is more than 30 to ensure fair and proper assessment.

The exams for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from February 15, as per the announcement made by the board on July 12, 2023. The exams will be conducted for approximately 55 days and will end on April 10, 2024. However, the board has not yet released the CBSE Board exams 2024 for Classes 10, and 12th.

It is expected that the timetable for classes 10th, and 12th will be released in December 2024, as per the past trends. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of the CBSE Class 10th, and 12th board exam date sheet. Students eagerly waiting for the date sheet are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates about the exam.

