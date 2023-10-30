CBSE Class 10 timetable 2024 likely to be released soon at cbse.gov.in, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK CBSE Date sheet 2024 for class 10 soon

CBSE Class 10 timetable 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the CBSE Class 10th board exam timetable for 2024. Students will be able to download CBSE Class 10 date sheet 2024 for class 10 from the official website, cbse.gov.in, once released. According to the official statement, the board will conduct the board exams for both classes 10th and 12th from February 15 and is likely to conclude the exam by April 10, 2024. Students and parents have been advised to keep checking on the official website of CBSE for the latest infrmation.

According to the revised schedule, the board has extended the last date for submitting the registration details for classes 9 and 11 till November 10. All those who have yet not submitted the applications can do so through the online platform. Earlier, the last date for submitting data without incurring a late fee was October 25 and with late fee, it was from October 26 to 29. Schools affiliated with CBSE can submit applications within the timeline at the official website of CBSE, cbse.nic.in.

How to download CBSE Class 10 timetable 2024?

Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CBSE Class 10 timetable 2024'

It will redirect you to a new PDF which contains the details of the exam

Candidates are advised to download CBSE Class 10 timetable 2024 and save it for future reference

CBSE Board 2024 exams: Guidelines to follow

The students have been advised to follow the instructions issued by the board. The students have been advised to download the CBSE admit card 2024 and save it for future reference as no student will be allowed to appear in the exam without a hall ticket. Candidates are avised to maintain a high level of discipline during the exam.

