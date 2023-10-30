NIOS Class 10, 12 exam dates revised due to Assembly Elections, checklist of States

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK NIOS Class 10, 12 exam dates revised

NIOS Class 10, 12 exam dates: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has revised the Class 10, 12 theory exam dates due to Assembly Elections. As of now, the institute has changed the exam schedule for Chhattisgarh and Mizoram states. Students can check the NIOS Class 10, 12 exam dates revised schedule at the official website of NIOS, sdmis.nios.ac.in.

According to the official schedule, the exams will be conducted on November 9 across the states. The institute has instructed all exam centers in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram to take necessary action according to the revised schedule. The students should note that the time and duration of the exam and exam centers would remain the same.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on November 7 which is now extended for two days.

The official notice reads, all concerned learners with centres in Chattisgarh and Mizoram are requested to appear for the exam as per the revised date of exam. The exam in respect of other states will be conducted as per scheduled on November 7.

NIOS Class 10, 12 exam: When will admit cards be released?

The institute will release NIOS Class 10, 12 theory exam admit cards soon. Once out, the students are required to download from the official website. Candidates can check the NIOS Class 10, 12 exam dates below in the table.

NIOS Class 10 Exam Dates

October 3 - Hindustani Sangeet

October 4 - Sanskrit

October 5 - Data Entry Operations

October 6 - Science and Technology

October 7 - Painting, Sanskrit Vyakran

October 9 - Social Science

October 10 - English

October 12 - Pshychology, Sanskrit Sahitya

October 13 - Accountancy

October 16 - Urdu

October 17 - Indian Culture and Heritage

October 18 - Mathematics

October 19 - Bengali, Marathi, Telgu, Gujarati, Kannada, Punjabi, Malyalam, Nepali, Odiya, Assamese, Arabic, Persian, Tamil

October 20 - Hindi

October 30 - Business Studies, Bhartiya Darshan

November 2 - Home Science

November 3 - Economics, Veda Adhyayan, Folk Art

November 6 - Employability Skills, Entrepreneurship, Carnatic Sangeet, Indian Sign Language

NIOS Class 12 Exam Dates

October 3 - Sanskrit, Early Childhood Care and Education

October 4 - Urdu

October 5 - Painting

October 6 - Economics

October 7 - Bengali, Tamil, Odiya, Gujarat, Punjabi, Arabic, Persian, Malyalam, Sindhi

October 9 - Home Science

October 10 - Computer Science, Physical Education, and Yog, Sociology, Bhartlya Darshan, Tourism

October 12 - Chemistry, Political Science, Mass Comminication, Military Studies, Sanskrit

October 13 - Hindi

October 16 - Employability Skills and Entrepreneurship, Environmental Science

October 17 - English

October 18 - Biology, Accountancy, Introduction to law, Military History, Veda Adhyayan

October 19 - Psychology

October 20 - Physics, History, Library, and Inform, Science, Sanskrit and Vyakran

October 30 - Geography

November 2 - Mathematics

November 3 - Data Entry Operations

November 6 - Buisness Studies

