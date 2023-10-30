NIOS Class 10, 12 exam dates revised due to Assembly Elections, checklist of States

NIOS Class 10, 12 exam dates: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has revised the Class 10, 12 theory exam dates due to Assembly Elections. As of now, the institute has changed the exam schedule for Chhattisgarh and Mizoram states. Students can check the NIOS Class 10, 12 exam dates revised schedule at the official website of NIOS, sdmis.nios.ac.in.
According to the official schedule, the exams will be conducted on November 9 across the states. The institute has instructed all exam centers in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram to take necessary action according to the revised schedule. The students should note that the time and duration of the exam and exam centers would remain the same.
Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on November 7 which is now extended for two days.
The official notice reads, all concerned learners with centres in Chattisgarh and Mizoram are requested to appear for the exam as per the revised date of exam. The exam in respect of other states will be conducted as per scheduled on November 7.
NIOS Class 10, 12 exam: When will admit cards be released?
The institute will release NIOS Class 10, 12 theory exam admit cards soon. Once out, the students are required to download from the official website. Candidates can check the NIOS Class 10, 12 exam dates below in the table.
NIOS Class 10 Exam Dates
October 3 - Hindustani Sangeet
October 4 - Sanskrit
October 5 - Data Entry Operations
October 6 - Science and Technology
October 7 - Painting, Sanskrit Vyakran
October 9 - Social Science
October 10 - English
October 12 - Pshychology, Sanskrit Sahitya
October 13 - Accountancy
October 16 - Urdu
October 17 - Indian Culture and Heritage
October 18 - Mathematics
October 19 - Bengali, Marathi, Telgu, Gujarati, Kannada, Punjabi, Malyalam, Nepali, Odiya, Assamese, Arabic, Persian, Tamil
October 20 - Hindi
October 30 - Business Studies, Bhartiya Darshan
November 2 - Home Science
November 3 - Economics, Veda Adhyayan, Folk Art
November 6 - Employability Skills, Entrepreneurship, Carnatic Sangeet, Indian Sign Language
NIOS Class 12 Exam Dates
October 3 - Sanskrit, Early Childhood Care and Education
October 4 - Urdu
October 5 - Painting
October 6 - Economics
October 7 - Bengali, Tamil, Odiya, Gujarat, Punjabi, Arabic, Persian, Malyalam, Sindhi
October 9 - Home Science
October 10 - Computer Science, Physical Education, and Yog, Sociology, Bhartlya Darshan, Tourism
October 12 - Chemistry, Political Science, Mass Comminication, Military Studies, Sanskrit
October 13 - Hindi
October 16 - Employability Skills and Entrepreneurship, Environmental Science
October 17 - English
October 18 - Biology, Accountancy, Introduction to law, Military History, Veda Adhyayan
October 19 - Psychology
October 20 - Physics, History, Library, and Inform, Science, Sanskrit and Vyakran
October 30 - Geography
November 2 - Mathematics
November 3 - Data Entry Operations
November 6 - Buisness Studies
ALSO READ | JEE Mains 2024 registration date likely to be announced next week, details here
ALSO READ | KEA 2023 Ayush Postgraduate Admission: Register now at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in