CBSE Class 9 and 11 registration 2023 deadline extended: Apply till November 10

CBSE Class 9 and 11 registration 2023 deadline: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date of registration for classes 9 and 11. The CBSE Board Exam 2025 applications can be submitted without a late fee by November 10, 2023. The school authorities can submit the applications at cbse.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the last date to submit the applications for classes 9th and 11th is November 10. The students can submit applications with late fees from November 11 to 18. Earlier, the last date to submit the applications without a late fee was October 25 and with a late fee was October 26 to 29.

The students are required to submit the CBSE Class 9 and 11 registration 2024 details for board exams through the OASIS platform. The respective school authorities are required to ensure that they update their registration information on both OASIS and HPE portals before initiating the student registrations.

The board will not accept any subject changes in the submitted LOC to ensure timely preparation of the exam. No window for editing the submitted data will be available once the details are filled in. It is the responsibility of the relevant school to upload accurate data. Candidates should check the official CBSE website for additional relevant information.

What are the documents required for CBSE Class 9 and 11 registration 2023?

Students registering applications for board exams are required to submit accurate data while submitting applications. The students of classes 9 and 11 are required to upload important documents such as scanned copies of their passport-sized photographs, signatures, and school ID cards. Students have been advised to submit their documents timely to avoid the last-minute hassle.

How to check CBSE Class 9 and 11 registration 2023 Official Notice?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Extension of Last Date for Submission of Registration Data of Class IX/XI, 2023-24-reg (307 KB) 25/10/2023'

It will redirect you to the notice PDF

Check dates and submit applications accordingly



