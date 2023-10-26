UP Board 2024: UPMSP to conduct Class 10, 12 Practical Exams in January 2024, date sheet soon

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK UPMSP 2024 class 10,12 theory dates soon

UP Board 2024: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP is all set to conduct the final practical exams for classes 10 and 12. According to the media reports, the final practical exams will be conducted on January 21, 2024, and conclude on February 5. The board will soon release the datesheets for the theory exams. It is expected the detailed schedule for both class 10 and class 12 will be released in due course of time. Students who are going to appear in the UPMSP Class 10, 12 theory exams 2024 can check the official website for more details.

According to the media reports, the pre-board practical exams for class 12 will be held in the second week of January and the pre-board theory exams in the third week.

Decrease in number of registrations

There has been a decline in registrations when comparing the number of applications received this year to last year. The data shows that as of right now, the board has received 55,08,206 applications in total for the UP Board Exam 2024. The board received 58, 86, 634 applications in total in 2023.

When questioned about the reason for the lower number of registrants this year, the board representative said that the strict exam regulations were the main factor. Last year, the Uttar Pradesh government imposed several strict punishment norms on individuals found to be cheating. It has been communicated to the officials that any form of negligence would not be tolerated throughout the exam.

UPMSP Class 10, 12 Theory Exam 2024 Date

The board has yet not revealed the UPMSP Class 10, 12 Theory Exam 2024 dates. It is expected that the board will release the UP Board Exam 2024 date sheet for both classes soon. The schedule will include the day, date of the exam, subjecting, timings, and instructions for the students. It has been recommended to all students to regularly check the official website for the most recent changes.

