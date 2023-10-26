NIOS 10th and 12th ODE Result 2023 Declared: Check Now at results.nios.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : NIOS NIOS 10th and 12th ODE Result 2023 download link available at results.nios.ac.in

NIOS 10th and 12th ODE Result 2023 has been declared by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). The link to the results can be accessed at the official website, results.nios.ac.in. The NIOS conducted the on-demand exam 2023 from August 1 to 31 at various exam centres. The candidates must enter their registration number, date of birth, and other information on the login website to download NIOS 10th and 12th ODE Result 2023. Candidates can use the steps listed below to download their results.

How to download NIOS 10th and 12th ODE Result 2023?

Visit the official website, results.nios.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'NIOS 10th and 12th ODE Result 2023' flashing on the homepage

Now, enter your enrollment number, and other details on the login page

NIOS 10th and 12th ODE Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download NIOS 10th and 12th ODE Result 2023 and save it for future reference

What is the rechecking/re-evaluation procedure?

Candidates who are unsatisfied with their marks can request rechecking/re-evaluation for NIOS 10th and 12th ODE Result 2023. Class 10 students can request rechecking by paying Rs. 350 (Rs. 300 fees + Rs.50 additional online processing fee). While the senior secondary students are required to pay Rs. 300 for rechecking and for re-evaluation, Rs. 1000 plus Rs. 50 online additional processing fee will be charged. Secondary students can only request rechecking because re-evaluation is not applicable.

Meanwhile, the exams for class 10, and 12 theory are being conducted from October 3 to November 6. According to an official announcement, the results for the same will be announced seven weeks after the last exam. All students have been advised to stay tuned to the official website of NIOS for latest updates.