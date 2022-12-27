Follow us on Image Source : PTI CBSE Board 2023 Date Sheet: Board to release class 10, 12 exam dates this week? Check latest update

CBSE Board 2023 Date Sheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to release the date sheet on the official website soon. As per the news reports, the board can release the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 on the first or second week of January 2023. Candidates are eagerly waiting for the date sheet to get released. Once, the date sheet gets released, students will be able to download it from the official website.

However, the board has not released any official notice for the date sheet. It is expected that the board can soon make an announcement for the date sheet for classes 10 and 12. Admit cards will be made available to the candidates appearing for the board exam 2023 before the examination. Candidates can practice the model papers or the sample papers uploaded by the board on the official website.

Earlier the board released an official notice stating that the board exam 2023 for classes 10 and 12 can be held from February 15. Check here how to download the date sheets for class 10 and 12 board exams.

How to download CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2023:

Step 1. Go to the official website of the CBSE - cbse.gov.in. Step 2. Scroll down to 'latest @cbse' section. Step 3. Click on the link 'CBSE Class 10 and 12 date sheet.' Step 4. You will be directed to a new page and the pdf file for the date sheet will get displayed.

Candidates are requested to download the date sheet as per their standard. Taking a printout for the same will be helpful for the candidates. Recently, Annapurna Devi, Minister of State for Education in Lok Sabha announced that in board exam 2023 competency-based questions will be asked to the students in the board exam. As per Devi, 40 percent of questions in the CBSE Class 10 exam and 30 percent in Class 12 exams in 2023 will be competency-based.

Also Read | CBSE Board Date Sheet 2023: Timetable soon on cbse.gov.in | check here latest updates on exam date

Also Read | CBSE Board Date Sheet 2023: Any time on cbse.gov.in | check big updates