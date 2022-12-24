Follow us on Image Source : PTI CBSE Board Date Sheet 2023: Timetable soon on cbse.gov.in | check here latest updates on exam date

CBSE Board Date Sheet 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the timetable for CBSE Board 2023. The board is expected to release the full exam schedule on the official website. Once, the timetable for the CBSE Board Exam 2023 gets released, candidates will be able to download it from cbse.gov.in.

As per the official notice of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the board exam for class 10 and class 12 will commence on February 15, 2023. The class 10 board exam 2023 and class 12 board exam 2023 time table anticipated to get released in the first week of January 2023. CBSE has uploaded sample papers and model papers for the students.

Know how to download CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet from the official website:

Step 1. Visit cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in to download the exam schedule. Step 2. Tap on the Main website. Step 3. You will be directed to the main website of the board. Step 4. On 'Latest @CBSE' section, click on the link 'CBSE Class 10 or 12 Date Sheet.' Step 5. Once, a pdf file gets displayed, download it.

The CBSE Board 2023 Admit Card will be released prior to the examinations. For your convenience, we will also provide the direct link to access the date sheet once it gets released. The date sheet notification for classes 10 and 12 will include crucial information like exam dates, subjects, exam duration, instructions for students and more. This year, the board exam will be conducted in one term, unlike the corona time.

As per news reports, in 2023 over 34 lakh students will appear for the Board Exam. Around 18 lakh students have registered for the class 10 board exam and another 16 lakhs for class 12. CBSE has uploaded the sample paper, model paper and previous year's question paper on the official website.

Also Read | CBSE Board Date Sheet 2023: Any time on cbse.gov.in | check big updates

Also Read | CBSE Datesheet 2023: Soon on cbse.gov.in | check latest updates for class 10, 12 timetable