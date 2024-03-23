Bihar Board Class 12 topper 2024: Girls outperform boys in all three streams, check name-wise topper list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar Board Class 12 topper 2024 list

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2024: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna has finally announced the results of class 12th or inter exam of all streams. The results of all streams have been better than in previous years. This year, the overall pass percentage is 87.21 percent. Students who appeared in the Class 12 exam 2024 can download their results from the official website of BSEB, bsebinter.org, and results.biharboardonline.com.

As per the results, female students have outperformed male students in all three streams. In Arts, the passing percentage for girls is 88.07%, whereas it is 83.17% for boys. In Commerce, 96.91% of female students have passed, compared to 93.86% of male students. Likewise, in Science, the passing percentage for girls is 89.71%, while it is 86.73% for boys.

The board has shared the topper list of all streams, arts, science, commerce, vocational and supplementary exam details along with the results. Students who appeared in the exam can check the list of toppers, their marks, and pass percentage below. The result link has been activated on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Check the overall statistics of Bihar Board 12th result

Meet Bihar Board Inter 2024 Science toppers

1. Mrityunjay Kumar- 481 (98.20%)

2. Simran Gupta- 477 (95.40%)

2. Varun Kumar - 477 (95.20%)

3. Prince Kumar -476 (95%)

4. Aakriti Kumari -475 (95%)

4. Raja Kumar- 475 (95%)

4. Sana Kumari -475 (95%)

4. Pragya Kumari- 474 (94.80%)

5. Anushka Gupta- 474 (94.80%)

5. Ankita Kumari- 474 (94.80%)

5. Prince Raj -474 (94.80%)

Meet Bihar Board Inter 2024 Arts Toppers

Tushar Kumar-482 (96.40%) Nishi Sinha- 473 (96.40%) Tanu Kumari- 472 (96.40%) Kumar Nishant-469 (93.80%) Abhilasha Kumari- 468 (93.60%)

Meet Bihar Board Inter 2024 Commerce Toppers

1. Priya Kumari-478 (95.60%)

2. Saurabh Kumar – 470 (94%)

3. Gulshan Kumar – 469 (93.80%)

3. Kunal Kumar – 469 (93.80%)

4. Sujata Kumari-468 (93.60%)

4. Sakshi Kumari – 468 (93.60%)

5. Dharamveer Kumar-467 (93.40%)

5. Deepali Kumari – 467 (93.40%)

When will the forms for scrutiny and compartment papers be filled?

After releasing the results, the Chairman of the Bihar Board also announced the dates for scrutiny and filling of compartment forms. According to the information given by the board's chairman, students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for scrutiny from March 28. Compartmental forms will also start being filled from March 28.