Image Source : INDIA TV UP Class 10, 12 Board Exams: Dates announced for high school, intermediate exams. Check details

The Uttar Pradesh Board on Wednesday announced the dates for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. Both high school and intermediate exams will begin April 24 onward. The exams for both class 10 and class 12 would be conducted in shifts. The first shift would go on from 8 am to 11.15 am and the second shift would be from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

