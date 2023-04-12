Wednesday, April 12, 2023
     
  MP Board Result 2023 update: MPBSE likely to declare class 10th, 12th result on THIS date!

This year, the board conducted the Class 10the exam from March 1 to 27 while the MP Board Class 12th exams were held from March 2 to April 5. Check expected board exam result date and updates.

Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: April 12, 2023 18:03 IST
MPBSE 10th and 12th result soon

MP Board Result 2023 update: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to announce 10th and 12th class results soon. Students who are eagerly waiting for the MP Board Result 2023 will be able to check their scorecards from the official website of MPBSE - mpbse.nic.in. 

According to media reports, the wait for the declaration of MP Board Metric and Intermediate Results can be over soon. It is expected that the board will release the results by the last week of April or the first week of May. Reports claim that the board may announce the combined result of class 10th and 12th but there are chances of class 12th result being declared first for all streams - Science, Arts, and Commerce. 

This year, the board conducted the Class 10the exam from March 1 to 27 while the MP Board Class 12th exams were held from March 2 to April 5. Students have been advised to keep their admit cards handy while downloading their results. Students should also note that the results will be updated on MP Board Result 2023 app which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Students will be able to download MP Board Result 2023 followed by the easy steps given below. 

MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to download 

  • Visit the official website of MPBSE - mpbse. nic.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads 'MP Board Result 2023'
  • It will take you to the login page
  • Now, enter your credentials and click on the submit button
  • MP Board Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download MP Board Result 2023 and save it for future reference

Last year, the pass percentage of the class 10th results was lower than class 12th. According to the data, the pass percentage of the MP Board 12th result was 72 percent while the pass percentage of MP Board 10th result was 59.54 percent. 

