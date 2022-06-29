HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 to be declared today. Check details on HPBOSE Result time, websites, steps to check

Follow us on Image Source : PTI HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 to be declared today

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is set to declare Class 10 Results 2022 today (Wednesday). Students who had appeared for the HPBOSE Class 10 exams should note that the HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 will be released on the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board. More than 1 lakh students had appeared for the HPBOSE Class 10 exams, which were conducted between April and May this year.

For the convenience of students, the steps to check the HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 have been shared below.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: Time

Students should note that the HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 will be released at 11 am today, on the official board website. All are advised to keep a watch on the website around the said time. Due to heavy traffic on the website, the page may encounter problems loading or the website may crash, as has happened in several other cases earlier.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: Websites to check

Students can check their HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 on any one of the given websites

hpbose.org

results.gov.in

results.nic.in

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: How to check

1. Visit the official website hpbose.org

2. Click on the link that reads 'HP Board 10th Result'

3. Enter your registration number

4. Your HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print of the same for future references

