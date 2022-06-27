HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 NOT to be declared today. Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 not to be declared today

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will soon declare the HPBOSE 10th Result 2022. Students who had appeared for the Himachal Pradesh Class 10 Board exam should note that the HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 is very likely to be released this week.

Earlier, some reports had claimed the HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 will be released on Monday (June 27, 2022). However, reports now have stated the HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 will not be declared today. A confirmation regarding the same was made by senior officials of the board. As per a media report, HPBOSE Chairman Suresh Kumar Soni issued a statement saying that HP Board Matric Results 2022 will not be declared on Monday.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: Websites to check

Once declared, the students can check their HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 by visiting the below-mentioned websites

hpbose.org

results.gov.in

indiaresults.com

examresults.net

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: How to check

1. Log in to the official website hpbose.org OR any one of those listed above

2. Click on the link that reads 'HPBOSE 10th Result 2022'

3. Your HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

4. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

