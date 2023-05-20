Goa Board SSC results 2023 OUT: GBSHSE 10th result declared at results.gbshsegoa.net; Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Goa Board SSC Result 2023 declared

Goa Board SSC Results 2023: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the Goa Board 10th Result 2023 today, May 20, 2023. Students can check their Goa Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results 2023 online at the websites of gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net.

Goa Board SSC term 2 exams were conducted between April 1 and Aoril 24, 2023, wherein around 20,476 candidates registered for the exam. Of these, 10,074 are girls, 10,402 are boys, 425 students are from Children with Special Needs (CWSN) category, 3,195 with NSFQ subjects, and 23 ITI.

Goa Board 10th Result 2023 Term 2: How to download?

Visit the official website of gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net. Click on the Goa Board SSC Result 2023 result link. Enter your details such as seat number, birth date and school index number and click on the submit button. Submit details and the Goa Board SSC Result 2023 will appear on the screen. Download the Goa Board SSC Result 2023 and save it for future reference.

