HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 term 2 today at hpbose.org

HPBOSE 12th Result 2023: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will declare the Himachal Pradesh Class 12th board results 2023 for term 2 today, May 20, 2023. Students who appeared for Class 12 second term examination will be able to check their HPBOSE 12th results through the official website-- hpbose.org. Students need to log in with their roll number to access and download the HPBOSE 12th marksheet.

The HPBOSE Class 12 term 2 exams 2023 were organised from March 10 to March 31, 2023. Students will have to score at 33 percent maks in each subject and in the aggregate to pass the Himachal Pradesh 12th exams. Candidates will be required to collect the hard copy of the original marksheet from their respective schools.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 Term 2: How to Check?

Students can check their HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 Term 2 by following the simple steps given here.

Go to the official website at hpbose.org. On the homepage, Click on the link for HPBOSE 12th Term 2 Result 2023. Key in your credentials and submit. The HP Board 12th result will be displayed on the screen. Check the result PDF and print a copy for future reference.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2023: Term 1 Highlights

The HP Board has conducted the Class 12th term 1 examination from September 15, 2022, to October 06, 2022. The result for term 1 examination was declared on January 2, 2023.