CUET UG Admit Card 2023 OUT for exams scheduled from May 21 to 24 at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Direct link here

CUET Admit Card 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) admit card 2023 today, May 19. The official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in is hosting the CUET UG admit card. Aspirants can download CUET admit card 2023 by logging in through their application number and date of birth.

The CUET UG 2023 examination will commence from May 21 to 25. Admit cards for these dates have been uploaded today, May 19 at the official website. The candidates scheduled for these dates will be appearing for the subjects mentioned in their Admit Card. Some candidates may have chosen subjects other than those being displayed on the Admit Card, these will be issued subsequently, according to the notice. The CUET admit card for the remaining days will be issued by the NTA three days prior to the actual exam date. The candidates must report at the examination center as per the date and shift timing mentioned in their CUET UG 2023 admit card.

CUET UG Admit Card 2023: NTA Helpline Desk

Candidates must verify the details mentioned in their CUET UG hall ticket 2023 soon after downloading it. In case aspirants found any discrepancy in their CUET UG admit card and confirmation page, they may immediately approach the NTA helpline number at 011 - 40759000, 69227700 or may write to cuetug@nta.ac.in.

CUET UG 2023: Exam Day Instructions

Candidates will have to carry the hard copy of the CUET admit card along with a valid photo ID proof. Aspirants should thoroughly read the instructions mentioned in the admit card PDF and strictly adhere to them during the examination.

CUET UG Admit Card 2023: How to download?

Aspirants can follow the steps provided here to download the CUET UG 2023 admit card online through the website.

Visit the official website of CUET UG 2023 at cuet.ac.in. Click on the link that reads 'CUET UG Admit Card 2023', available on the homepage. Key in your log in details and click the submit button. The CUET UG admit card 2023 will appear on the screen. Download the CUET hall ticket PDF and save it for future reference.

