CBSE 10th, 12th Re-evaluation Results 2023 Declared; Check scores at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10th, 12th re-evaluation/ reverification results 2023 for lot 1 today. Students who applied for the rechecking process will be able to check the CBSE re-evaluation results 2023 from the official website, cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

Students need to enter their roll number, school number, date of birth and admit card ID to check and download the CBSE 10th, 12th re-evaluation result 2023.

Direct Link: CBSE 10th, 12th re-evaluation result 2023