BSEB Result 2022 to be released today. Check time, how to download Bihar Board 10th Result

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BSEB Result 2022 to be released today

Highlights The Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 will be released on the official website

BSEB Matric Result 2022 will be announced through a press conference by the state Education Minister

Nearly 17 lakh candidates had registered themselves for the Bihar Board exam this year

BSEB Result 2022 is set to be released on Thursday. Students who had appeared for the BSEB Matric exams should note that the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 will be released on the official website. According to the reports, BSEB Matric Result 2022 will be announced through a press conference by the state Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary.

Bihar Board Class 10 exam 2022 was conducted from February 17 to 24 this year across various centers in Bihar.

Nearly 17 lakh candidates had registered themselves for the Bihar Board exam. The Bihar Board had released the Bihar Matric exam answer key on March 8 this year.

Students have long been waiting for the release of BSEB Result 2022. Now, the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 is slated to be released at 3 pm.

For the convenience of students, the steps to check and download BSEB Result 2022 have been given below.

1. Visit one of the official websites of the Bihar Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in OR theboardresults.in

2. Enter your roll number and roll code on the portal

3. Once you submit, your Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

4. Download the result and take a printout of the same for future reference

Latest Education News