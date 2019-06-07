VITMEE 2019 Result to be declared by Vellore Institute of Technology today. Direct link to check result online

Image Source : PTI VITMEE 2019 Result to be declared today

The VITMEE 2019 Results will be declared by the Vellore Institute of Technology today. Candidates who had appeared for the exam should note that the results of VITMEE 2019 will be available in the online mode, on the official website vit.ac.in. There is no provision for the scorecards to be sent in the offline mode through the post to the individual candidates.

The VITMEE 2019 Result will include details like the marks and rank secured by the candidates in each of the sections.

How to check VITMEE 2019 Result

1. Visit the official website vit.ac.in

2. Enter your login credentials

3. Enter your roll number, hall ticket number and other required details

4. Your VITMEE 2019 result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print for future reference

VITMEE 2019 Result: Counselling and seat allotment

The university will be releasing the merit lists for VITMEE 2019 on the basis of the VITMEE 2019 result after which the shortlisted candidates will be called for counselling. Students should note that the merit lists and the counselling schedule will be released in the online mode through the official website.

What is VITMEE?

The Vellore Institute of Technology conducts the VITMEE for admission to its M.Tech programme offered by the different campuses of the university.