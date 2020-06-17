TS Inter Results: TS SSC Results 2020 likely to be declared today. Check details for Manabadi SSC Results 2020

Image Source : PTI TS Inter Results: TS SSC Results 2020 likely to be declared today

TS Inter Results: BSE Telangana is very likely to declare the TS SSC Results 2020 today (June 17, 2020). Students waiting for their Manabadi SSC Results 2020 should note that the Telangana Board has yet not given a clear date for the release of Manabadi Inter Results 2020 and candidates should keep a watch on the official website. According to previous reports, the TS Inter Results were scheduled to be declared by June 17 or June 18.

Students should also note that once confirmed, the TS SSC Results 2020 will be released on the official website. In the view of the coronavirus outbreak, the schools in Telangana have been advised against the display of Manabadi SSC Results 2020 on the notice boards, to avoid the gathering of students on campus.

For the convenience of students, the steps to check Manabadi Inter Results 2020 will be provided, once the TS Inter Results is declared. A direct link to check and download the Manabadi SSC Results 2020 will also be shared.

TS Inter Results: Students Waiting for Manabadi SSC Results 2020

A total of 5.3 lakh students are waiting for the declaration of Manabadi Inter Results 2020. Out of the total 5.3 lakh students, nearly 3.75 lakh are from private schools, while the other 1.5 lakh are from government schools.

Students should note that the TS Inter Results will be announced on the basis of internal assessment, as the public exams were called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage