TS ICET Results 2019 declared by Kakatiya University; Check your score online at icet.tsche.ac.in

TS ICET Results 2019: Kakatiya University declares results; Check your score online at icet.tsche.ac.in

Kakatiya University has declared the TS ICET Results 2019 today at the official website -- icet.tsche.ac.in. Students who had appeared for the examination can check their score at the official website. Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the TS ICET Results 2019 only through online mode and the candidate will not get their results through any offline mode.

Along with the TS ICET result 2019, TSCHE will also release the final answer key. The preliminary answer key of TS ICET 2019 was released on May 31 and candidates were allowed to submit their objection till June 3.

TS ICET result 2019| Here's how to check your score:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TSCHE - icet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘Results’.

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number, Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: Your TS ICET Result 2019 marksheet will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout of your result for future reference.