TS EAMCET Final allotment list 2019 released at tseamcet.nic.in. Direct link to allotment list

The TS EAMCET seat allotment list for the final phase has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) at the official website -- tseamcet.nic.in . Candidates who applied for the TS EAMCET 2019 counselling can check their names on the seat allotment list by entering their login details. The direct link to the TS EAMCET final phase seat allotment list 2019 is provided below.

Direct link for TS EAMCET 2019 final phase seat allotment list

The allotment list will contain the name of the candidates along with the college and allotted branch. The online registration and choice filling procedure for the round 2 allotment for TS EAMCET 2019 began on July 24. On July 26, the certificate verification process for those who completed the slot booking for the final phase was conducted. The last date to freeze the choice filling option was July 27. Those who were allotted seats in the provisional allotment have to complete the payment of tuition fee and self-reporting through the website from July 29 to 31.

How to check the TS EAMCET Round 2 Allotment 2019?

Step 1: Visit the TS EAMCET 2019 official website -- tseamcet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Candidates Login Section

Step 3: Enter your Login ID, Hall Ticket Number, Password and Date of Birth

Step 4: The allotment list will be displayed.

Step 5: Download the allotment list for future reference.

What after TS EAMCET Final allotment list 2019 release?

Candidates who have been allotted seats need to report to the allotted colleges by July 31. They are advised to carry all the necessary documents to the allotted colleges for the document verification process. The selected candidates will be given admissions to the B.E /B. Tech / Pharmacy Courses in University and Private Engineering and Pharmacy Colleges in the state of Telangana.