TNEA Seat Allotment Result 2020 declared for Supplementary Round. Direct link

Image Source : PTI TNEA Seat Allotment Result 2020 declared for Supplementary Round

TNEA seat allotment result 2020: The TNEA Seat Allotment Results 2020 for the Supplementary Round has been declared by the Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu. Candidates who had appeared for TNEA 2020 should note that the results and selection status have been released on the official website. For the convenience of candidates, the steps to check the TNEA Seat Allotment Result 2020 have been shared below. Alternatively, a direct link to check the status has also been provided.

Steps to check TNEA seat allotment result 2020

1. Visit the official website tneaonline.org

2. Login to the portal using your email address and password

3. Your seat allotment of TNEA 2020 will be displayed on the screen

4. Download the result and take a print of the same for future purpose

TNEA seat allotment: Vacancies

Going by the official update, the DoTE Tamil Nadu has also published the TNEA 2020 vacancies that are now available after the supplementary allotment results. The vacancy list for seats available after the supplementary round has also been published for three categories i.e. academic and vocational vacancies both. Candidates can log onto the official TNEA 2020 website to check the vacancy list.

Latest Education News