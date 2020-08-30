Image Source : SCREEN GRAB TNDTE Tamil Nadu Diploma Result 2020 declared. Check direct link

TNDTE Tamil Nadu Diploma Result 2020: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) has declared the 'TNDTE Tamil Nadu Diploma Result 2020' i.e the Polytechnic results on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Polytechnic April 2020 exam (1st, 2nd, 3rd year) are requested to visit tndte.gov.in for the process of downloading their respective result.

The Directorate of Technical Education, DOTE, has announced the TNDTE Diploma/polytechnic result 2020 April semester. Along with Polytechnic result, the TNDTE has also released the results for typewriting (English and Tamil), and for Accountancy exams that were conducted in February.

As per the reports, out of 1,98,785 candidates, 1,22,430 candidates have passed the typewriting exam and the pass percentage for the same was recorded as 61.5%. In Accountancy, out of 450 candidates, 119 have passed the exam.

Candidates are requested to visit the official website i.e. tndte.gov.in for the process of checking and downloading their respective results.

Steps to check the results for TNDTE Tamil Nadu Diploma Result 2020:

Step 1. Visit the official website-tndte.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the link-'April 2020 Diploma Result April 2020'

Step 3. Enter the registration number.

Step 4. Enter login.

Step 5. The results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Download and take a print out for future reference.

