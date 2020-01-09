TE Kerala Result 2019: Diploma result for November exam declared; get direct link here

TE Kerala Result 2019: The Board of Technical Education, Kerala has formally announced the TE Kerala Diploma Results 2019 today on its official website. Candidates who want to check their Diploma Result can visit the official site of Board of Technical Education, Kerala at tekerala.org.

The TE Kerala Diploma examination was conducted in November 2019 in the state. Candidates who have appeared for the TE Kerala Diploma examination can apply for the revaluation of answer scripts on or before January 22, 2020. For the revaluation candidates have to pay Rs 380/- per paper.

TE Kerala Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. tekeraka.org

Step 2: Find and Click on TE Kerala Diploma Results available on Homepage

Step 3: Select the Semester for which you want to check the result

Step 4: A PDF file will open with details of the Candidates’ results

Step 5: Check your result using your exam roll number or name

Kerala TE Diploma Results 2019 have been declared today i.e. on 9th January 2020 in the afternoon at around 2 PM online by the board for all the semesters i.e. from semester 1 to semester 6 students. All the candidates can therefore check and Kerala TE Result 2019 online and download the PDF result file available on tekerala.org.

Candidates who have qualified the exam can receive provisional certificate and grade card from institutions by paying Rs 160/- fees before March 30, 2020.