RGPV Diploma Result 2019 announced: Direct Link

RGPV Diploma Result 2019 announced: The Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya or RGPV University has announced the RGPV Diploma Result for the B.Arch examination. The exam was held in May-June this year. Students can check their RGPV Diploma Result 2019 on official website rgpv.ac.in.

RGPV Diploma Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of RGPV or Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya - rgpv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link to check your RGPV Diploma Result 2019

Step 3: Select your stream to access your RGPV Diploma Result 2019

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other details to check your RGPV Diploma Result 2019

About RGPV:

The Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya or RGPV is a center of excellence in Technical Education, Research and Innovations. RGPV has 4 UTDs, 200 affiliated engineering colleges, 98 pharmacy colleges, 95 MCA Colleges and 4 Architecture colleges.